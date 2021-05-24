Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,177,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,224,000 after acquiring an additional 384,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.89. 20,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,084. The stock has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

