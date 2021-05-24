Philip N. Garfinkle Acquires 2,000 Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Philip N. Garfinkle purchased 2,000 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $13,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $129,790.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,776. WidePoint Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in WidePoint by 182.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 210.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $382,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.