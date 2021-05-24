PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,946. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

