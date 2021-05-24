Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Lifted by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,442 shares of company stock worth $53,361,118 over the last quarter.

Shares of PINS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.32. 67,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,429,521. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,014.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.