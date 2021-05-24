Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $24.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

