Playgroundz Market Capitalization Hits $3.43 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $2,306.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 111% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00403339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00182566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00850139 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.