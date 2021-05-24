Po.et Trading Down 10% This Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $630,748.37 and $126.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00869107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.21 or 0.08653025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars.

