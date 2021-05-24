Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,811 ($23.66).

LON:POLY traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The stock had a trading volume of 619,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,546.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.60. The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

In other Polymetal International news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, with a total value of £20,280 ($26,495.95). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Insiders bought a total of 3,820 shares of company stock worth $5,795,220 over the last ninety days.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

