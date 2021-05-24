Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

Shares of POOL opened at $429.25 on Monday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $234.55 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.62 and a 200 day moving average of $362.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

