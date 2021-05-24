Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83. Porch Group has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

