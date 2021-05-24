Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) versus Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Critical Comparison

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -165.80% -40.11% Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Porch Group and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Porch Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.08%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million 21.27 -$51.61 million ($1.90) -9.17 Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.20 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -9.64

Porch Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Porch Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

