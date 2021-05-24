Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 319.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

PSTX stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $592.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

