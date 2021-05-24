Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $9.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $37.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.51%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

PSTL stock remained flat at $$20.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 70,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,400. The company has a market cap of $272.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,023.49 and a beta of 0.48. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

