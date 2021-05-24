Power Ledger Hits One Day Volume of $6.07 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $114.87 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.50 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.90 or 0.10968016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00086238 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

