PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

