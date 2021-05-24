Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 5.4%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. 13,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,512,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,999.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,851 shares of company stock worth $8,345,278 over the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 5,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Precigen by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

