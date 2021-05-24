Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $75.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $77.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $299.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Premier Financial stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 117,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,062. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Premier Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,340,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Premier Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

