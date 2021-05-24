Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 164,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 92,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 214,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.85 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

