Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

USSG opened at $38.08 on Monday. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $38.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.