Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 457.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 41,535 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NVO opened at $81.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

