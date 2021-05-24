Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,183,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

