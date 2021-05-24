Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 5,208.3% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 521,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

