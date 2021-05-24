Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post sales of $617.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $624.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.23 million. Primerica posted sales of $521.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.33. 56,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,599. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $25,080,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

