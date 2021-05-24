Primerica (PRI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Primerica (NYSE: PRI):

5/13/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

5/5/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

4/27/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

4/26/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

4/20/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $188.00.

4/13/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

4/9/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

4/2/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

4/1/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

3/31/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00.

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.99. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,512. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 182.5% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 213.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Primerica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

