Privatix Price Tops $0.0660 on Top Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $74,274.34 and $27,804.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.00985201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.49 or 0.09858310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00084763 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

