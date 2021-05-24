Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

PRVA stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

