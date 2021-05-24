Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $933,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after buying an additional 2,231,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 81,318 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,038,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 245,391 shares during the period.

BSCM stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

