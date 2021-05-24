Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 580,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after acquiring an additional 79,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 55.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,634 shares of company stock valued at $78,034,515 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV opened at $168.72 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $173.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

