Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $742,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

