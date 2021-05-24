Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $792,000 in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 957,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period.

MXI opened at $94.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $57.74 and a 52 week high of $99.03.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

