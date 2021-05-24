Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $859,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

