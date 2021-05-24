Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 290 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,407,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $270.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

