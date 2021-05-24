Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 105,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 46.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 29.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $156.87 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

