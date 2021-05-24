Prudent Investors Network Buys 940 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prudent Investors Network boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

