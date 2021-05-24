Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,608.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,487.99 ($19.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market cap of £38.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.04. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,535.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

