PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) & PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Head to Head Survey

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and PS Business Parks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 PS Business Parks 1 2 0 0 1.67

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. PS Business Parks has a consensus price target of $133.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.75%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and PS Business Parks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 4.02 $52.37 million $0.27 71.30 PS Business Parks $415.62 million 10.27 $173.55 million $6.57 23.59

PS Business Parks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PS Business Parks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 696.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PS Business Parks has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 60.51% 35.75% 6.54% PS Business Parks 38.26% 15.51% 7.76%

Volatility and Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats PS Business Parks on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); and related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

