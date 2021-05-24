PTON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $88.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, PTON has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $383,256.96 and $88.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.26 or 0.00943150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.52 or 0.09744456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.