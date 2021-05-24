Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $7.49 million and $15,239.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00058907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00375830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00185030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00876736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.