Pylon Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,138.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $627,215.94 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.43 or 0.00948208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.21 or 0.09722680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00085281 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

