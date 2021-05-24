Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,659,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,439 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $702,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 571,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513,199. The company has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.