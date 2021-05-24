Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Associated Banc worth $79,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. 12,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

