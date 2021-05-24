Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $299.22 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 96,582 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $299,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,435. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.