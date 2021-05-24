Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $88.10 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $88,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,016,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.04. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

