Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,473 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $59,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

