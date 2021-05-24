Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 460,633 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,401,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460,633 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $123,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. 76,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859,928. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

