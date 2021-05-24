Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Raised by Analyst

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

OAS opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,416,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $12,549,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $53,390,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.