Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.36 on Monday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.