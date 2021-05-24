Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Raised by Analyst

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tetra Tech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

Shares of TTEK opened at $119.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.42. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $48,538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

