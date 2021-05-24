Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Increased by Piper Sandler

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%.

Several other analysts have also commented on PGR. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

