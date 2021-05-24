Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Despegar.com, Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Despegar.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of DESP opened at $13.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $919.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 384,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $20,329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 45.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 421,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

